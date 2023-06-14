Sensex, Nifty Close Near Record Highs After Three Days Of Advance: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 85 points, or 0.14%, higher at 63,228.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,755.90.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the third day to end near record highs on Wednesday, led by gains in the metal sector. While ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. dragged, Reliance Industries Ltd. led the positive change on the indices.
Global investors embraced data from Tuesday showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation as confirmation that the Fed may hold rates in the 5–5.25% range, as per Bloomberg.
Autos and construction stocks led a modest advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600. U.S. futures inched higher following the S&P 500’s fourth consecutive increase — the longest winning run since early April.
Japan’s Topix rallied more than 1% as it extended its three-decade high. Australia’s benchmark gauge also advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 85 points, or 0.14%, higher at 63,228.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,755.90.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.20% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.40% at close of market on Wednesday.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Metal gaining the most, while five sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,950 stocks rose, 1,636 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.