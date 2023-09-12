Sensex, Nifty Close Mixed After Volatile Trading Session: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses before closing mixed on Tuesday after the NSE Nifty 50 scaled an all-time high at 20,110.35 points in early trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 94 points up, or 0.14%, at 67,221.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended three points, or 0.02%, lower at 19,993.20. The markets snapped eight sessions of gains, which was the best stretch of gains in over 11 weeks.

The media, real estate, energy, and metal sectors were under pressure, while information technology stocks rose and the pharma sector was marginally higher. The broader market indices fell the most in a single day after eight months of record highs.

Tech stocks were in retreat as Oracle Corp. posted slowing cloud sales, while the euro and the pound weakened on concerns that Europe faces a growing threat of stagflation. In Europe, packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group plunged 11% after it announced a deal to combine with WestRock Co.

The Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.3%, signalling that the index will pare Monday's 1.2% rally. Stocks in Asia fluctuated, and Chinese shares were back in the red. Japanese and Australian shares advanced, while South Korean and Hong Kong stocks fell.