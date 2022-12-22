Sensex, Nifty Close Lower: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 0.39% lower at 60,826.22, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.47% to 18,113.85 by end of trading hours.
The Indian benchmark indices opened higher but remained volatile during the session and ended the day lower.
The Sensex closed 241 points down, or 0.39%, at 60,826.22, while the Nifty 50 ended 85 points, or 0.47%, lower at 18,113.85.
UltraTech Cement Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Infosys Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the gainers in the gauge.
UPL Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was down by 1.27%, whereas BSE SmallCap was lower by 2.18%.
All the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined except for BSE Teck.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. Around 766 stocks rose, 2,788 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.