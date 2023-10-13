Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For The Second Day Led By Infosys: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from information technology major Infosys Ltd.

However, on a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the second straight week Friday.

Nifty ended below the 19,800 level, while Sensex closed below the 66,300 mark. Banks, I.T., media and metal sectors fell, whereas realty and pharma sectors rose.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points, or 0.19%, lower at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43 points, or 0.22%, to end at 19,751.05.

European stocks dipped, while U.S. futures fluctuated. Shares in Asia declined after the latest U.S. inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes.

MSCI’s All Country World index fell for a second day, with major Asian benchmark indices in the red. Hong Kong shares underperformed, and mainland Chinese shares slipped after both consumer and producer prices came in below estimates.

Benchmark indices fell in Japan and South Korea, while also slipping in Australia.