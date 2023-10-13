Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For The Second Day Led By Infosys: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 126 points, or 0.19%, lower at 66,282.74, while the Nifty 50 fell 43 points, or 0.22%, to end at 19,751.05.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by muted earnings from information technology major Infosys Ltd.
However, on a weekly basis, the indices advanced for the second straight week Friday.
Nifty ended below the 19,800 level, while Sensex closed below the 66,300 mark. Banks, I.T., media and metal sectors fell, whereas realty and pharma sectors rose.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points, or 0.19%, lower at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 43 points, or 0.22%, to end at 19,751.05.
European stocks dipped, while U.S. futures fluctuated. Shares in Asia declined after the latest U.S. inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes.
MSCI’s All Country World index fell for a second day, with major Asian benchmark indices in the red. Hong Kong shares underperformed, and mainland Chinese shares slipped after both consumer and producer prices came in below estimates.
Benchmark indices fell in Japan and South Korea, while also slipping in Australia.
HCL Technologies Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.05%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.04% lower.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while nine advanced. S&P BSE Bankex fell the most, and S&P BSE Auto rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,795 stocks rose, 1,870 declined, and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The indices advanced for the second straight week this Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44%, and the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.50% this week.
Last week, the headline indices snapped two weeks of losses as the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% and the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.08%.
Nifty Realty and Auto gained the most this week, whereas Nifty IT and Bank declined.