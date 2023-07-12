Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Traders Eye Q1 Earnings: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains after swinging between gains and losses through Wednesday.

While the public sector's banking sector was the top gainer, information technology and metals were under pressure. Ahead of its close, the Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.57% to a fresh record high of 36,458.65 points.

Reliance Industries Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. led the gains, whereas Infosys Ltd. and the HDFC twins dragged.

The Stoxx Europe 600 advanced for a fourth day. Nordic Semiconductor ASA jumped more than 5% after an earnings beat, taking the tech sector higher. Bank shares outperformed. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher after Tuesday’s gains.

Across Asia, shares were a mixed bag, with declines in Japan and gains in Australia and India. Hong Kong stocks rose after data showed credit expansion in the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese tech firms gained for a third day as unusual praise from the nation’s top economic planner stoked optimism over policy support for the sector.

In contrast to the gains in Hong Kong, China’s domestic benchmark CSI 300 shed 0.4%, an indication that local investors would like to see stronger stimulus to salvage an ailing economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points down, or 0.34%, at 65,393.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 55 points lower, or 0.28%, at 19,384.30.