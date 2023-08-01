Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As RIL, Power Grid, SBI Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., and State Bank of India.

Information technology stocks advanced, while the real estate and public sector unit banking sectors declined. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Pharma hit fresh record highs intraday.

Markets kicked off August on a cautious note as investors responded to the latest corporate updates and news on the health of China’s economy. European stocks declined, with miners falling following weak data on China’s manufacturing and property sectors.

U.S. equities futures edged lower after the S&P 500 closed at a 16-month high on Monday, while the Nasdaq 100 notched its longest streak of monthly gains since August 2020. The Australian dollar declined against the greenback after the nation’s central bank held interest rates unchanged.

Shares in Japan, Australia, and South Korea rose. Mainland China and Hong Kong shares inched lower, breaking the six-session gain streak.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 68 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,459.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 20 points, or 0.10%, to end at 19,733.55.