Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap
ITC, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were negatively adding to the change.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Sensex rebounded over 300 points from the day's low, while the Nifty closed over 80 points above the day's low. The pharmaceutical and energy sectors rose, while the real estate and media sectors were trading lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 16 points, or 0.03%, lower at 64,942.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,406.70.
The index is expected to attract further bullish strength, provided the support of 19,330 remains intact on a closing basis, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.
"The market is approaching the resistance zone, which is between 19,400 and 19,550 levels," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "It is filled with hurdles of averages and retracement ratios."
"For short-term traders, it is advisable to buy only on dips or between 19,300 and 19,250 levels with a tight stop loss at 19,150. It is also advisable to reduce weak long positions between 19,450 and 19,550 levels," Chouhan said.
The Nifty Realty index slipped on Tuesday after seven days of gains. "A large possibility of interest rates cut coming through next year depending upon the recovery on the domestic data points," Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Large projects getting executed and the number of registration run rates also being on the higher side can possibly last for some time going forward from here on."
"One of the stocks that we are positive on in the real estate sector is Godrej Properties," he said.
Stocks retreated and the dollar rose after a Federal Reserve policymaker dampened hopes of speedy interest rate cuts from the US central bank. Equities in Asia declined on Tuesday.
Europe's Stoxx 600 equity index opened around flat, and the US equity futures contracts slipped about 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi Index fell over 2% after jumping by the most since 2020 on Monday following a renewed ban on short-selling. Japan's Topix fell over 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%.
Here's How Indian benchmark Indices Fared
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
The broader markets were trading lower. The BSE Midcap was up 0.53%, while the BSE Smallcap was 0.38% higher.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while five declined. Healthcare and Oil & Gas rose the most, while Realty fell.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,992 stocks rose, 1,686 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Investors have to appreciate the fact that the rally in small and midcaps is primarily driven by retail buying on every dip, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"The explosive growth in demat accounts, which have touched 132 million now, is playing a major role in the rally in the broader market while the large caps are under pressure from FII selling," Vijayakumar said. "FIIs turning buyers in India is only a question of time. When that happens, large caps will outperform the broader market."