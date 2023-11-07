Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap

The index is expected to attract further bullish strength, provided the support of 19,330 remains intact on a closing basis, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

"The market is approaching the resistance zone, which is between 19,400 and 19,550 levels," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "It is filled with hurdles of averages and retracement ratios."

"For short-term traders, it is advisable to buy only on dips or between 19,300 and 19,250 levels with a tight stop loss at 19,150. It is also advisable to reduce weak long positions between 19,450 and 19,550 levels," Chouhan said.

The Nifty Realty index slipped on Tuesday after seven days of gains. "A large possibility of interest rates cut coming through next year depending upon the recovery on the domestic data points," Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services, said. "Large projects getting executed and the number of registration run rates also being on the higher side can possibly last for some time going forward from here on."

"One of the stocks that we are positive on in the real estate sector is Godrej Properties," he said.

Stocks retreated and the dollar rose after a Federal Reserve policymaker dampened hopes of speedy interest rate cuts from the US central bank. Equities in Asia declined on Tuesday.

Europe's Stoxx 600 equity index opened around flat, and the US equity futures contracts slipped about 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi Index fell over 2% after jumping by the most since 2020 on Monday following a renewed ban on short-selling. Japan's Topix fell over 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%.