Sensex, Nifty Close Lower Amid Volatility: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 1.03% down at 61,067.24, while the Nifty 50 was 1.01% lower at 18,199.10 by end of trading hours.
The Indian benchmark indices opened higher but declined in trade amid high volatility on Wednesday.
The Sensex closed 635 points down, or 1.03%, at 61,067.24, while the Nifty 50 was 186 points lower, or 1.01%, at 18,199.10 by end of trading hours.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower and underperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was down by 1.40%, whereas the BSE SmallCap was lower by 2.18%.
Out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd., 17 declined while BSE Healthcare and BSE information Technology indices advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 787 stocks rose, 2,761 declined, and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.