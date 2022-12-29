Sensex, Nifty Close Higher In Cautious Trade Led By Banking, Metal Stocks: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices rebounded from their intraday lows to end higher on Thursday, led by advances in banking and metal stocks. They have traded flat to low for most of the day, mirroring global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 224 points, or 0.37%, higher at 61,133.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 69 points, or 0.38%, to close at 18,191.
Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, Tata Steel Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Apollo Hospital Enterprise Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Titan Co., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the mid-cap index closing 0.09% lower while the small-cap gauge ending 0.22% higher.
Sixteen of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while three declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,892 rose, 1,588 declined, and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.