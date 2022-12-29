Sensex, Nifty Close Higher In Cautious Trade Led By Banking, Metal Stocks: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices rebounded from their intraday lows to end higher on Thursday, led by advances in banking and metal stocks. They have traded flat to low for most of the day, mirroring global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 224 points, or 0.37%, higher at 61,133.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 69 points, or 0.38%, to close at 18,191.