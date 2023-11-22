Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For The Second Day: Market Wrap
Benchmark indices in India closed higher for the second consecutive day after witnessing volatility throughout Wednesday, as gains in information technology stocks offset the losses in banks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.
The Sensex closed above the 66,000 level after five weeks.
Globally, investor sentiment was dampened after minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 meeting showed that officials remain cautious about future interest rates. Other Asian indices closed mixed on Wednesday.
The Nifty faces substantial resistance in the range of 19,800–19,900, and a breakthrough of these levels could trigger a swift upward movement, prompting an unwinding on the call side and potentially propelling the Nifty to the 20,000–20,200 zone, Ameya Ranadive, CMT CFTe, research analyst at Choice Broking, said.
Here's How Benchmark Indices Fared
Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Sectorally, the Nifty IT and Nifty Auto advanced the most, while the Nifty Metal and Media indices declined on Wednesday.
The broader markets ended mixed. The BSE Midcap was up 0.33%, while the Smallcap was 0.63% lower.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with power rising the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 2,049 stocks declined, 1,637 advanced, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.
In navigating the current market dynamics, a selective approach to stocks is advised, particularly in sectors like Nifty Metal, Infrastructure and Auto, where positive momentum is witnessed, Ranadive said.