Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For The Second Day: Market Wrap

Benchmark indices in India closed higher for the second consecutive day after witnessing volatility throughout Wednesday, as gains in information technology stocks offset the losses in banks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.

The Sensex closed above the 66,000 level after five weeks.

Globally, investor sentiment was dampened after minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 meeting showed that officials remain cautious about future interest rates. Other Asian indices closed mixed on Wednesday.

The Nifty faces substantial resistance in the range of 19,800–19,900, and a breakthrough of these levels could trigger a swift upward movement, prompting an unwinding on the call side and potentially propelling the Nifty to the 20,000–20,200 zone, Ameya Ranadive, CMT CFTe, research analyst at Choice Broking, said.