Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For The Second Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended marginally higher on Tuesday as HDFC Bank Ltd. led while Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points higher, or 0.12%, at 65,075.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points higher, or 0.19%, at 19,342.65.

The real estate and metal sectors led, whereas public sector banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

European stocks gained for the second day as traders awaited a raft of economic figures over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central bank policies.

Miners and real estate led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index after China pledged further measures to support its economy. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated, suggesting U.S. stocks will struggle to build on Monday’s gains.

The Hang Seng index extended its increase to a second day, and China’s stocks outperformed, with the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rising more than 2%.