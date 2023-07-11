Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day In A Row; RIL, ITC, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices rose for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as the June quarter earnings are set to kick off the next day.

While fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors rose, metals and non-banking financial companies were under pressure. The Nifty Auto hit a fresh high.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.72%, higher at 65,617.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 84 points, or 0.43%, to end at 19,439.40.

A buoyant mood fuelled by China's latest economic support measures didn’t last on Tuesday as European stocks and US futures wavered after policymakers' warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates. The UK’s stock benchmark fell as the latest wage data added pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 struggled to build on Monday's modest gains after several US Federal Reserve officials reiterated the need to tighten further this year.