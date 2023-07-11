Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day In A Row; RIL, ITC, Infosys Lead: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.72%, higher at 65,617.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 84 points, or 0.43%, to end at 19,439.40.
India's benchmark stock indices rose for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as the June quarter earnings are set to kick off the next day.
While fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors rose, metals and non-banking financial companies were under pressure. The Nifty Auto hit a fresh high.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.72%, higher at 65,617.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 84 points, or 0.43%, to end at 19,439.40.
A buoyant mood fuelled by China's latest economic support measures didn’t last on Tuesday as European stocks and US futures wavered after policymakers' warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates. The UK’s stock benchmark fell as the latest wage data added pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates.
Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 struggled to build on Monday's modest gains after several US Federal Reserve officials reiterated the need to tighten further this year.
RIL, ITC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp., ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.97%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.82% higher.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods gaining the most. Four sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,948 stocks rose, 1,532 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.