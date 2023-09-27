Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Reliance, ITC Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd.

The pharma sector rose, whereas banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.

European markets advanced for the first time in five days. The Stoxx 600 ticked higher, led by technology and energy companies. U.S. equity futures added about 0.5%.

Most Asian markets rose, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising over 0.8%. Japanese, Chinese, and South Korean shares also advanced, while Australian markets declined.