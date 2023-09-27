Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Reliance, ITC Lead: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 173 points, or 0.26% at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 52 points, or 0.26% lower at 19,716.45.
India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd.
The pharma sector rose, whereas banks and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.
European markets advanced for the first time in five days. The Stoxx 600 ticked higher, led by technology and energy companies. U.S. equity futures added about 0.5%.
Most Asian markets rose, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising over 0.8%. Japanese, Chinese, and South Korean shares also advanced, while Australian markets declined.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.76% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.68% at close of markets on Wednesday.
Seventeen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while three sectors declined. S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Capital Goods rose the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,007 stocks rose, 1,641 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.