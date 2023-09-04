Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Infosys, HDFC Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 241 points, or 0.37%, higher at 65,628.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 94 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,528.80.

Metals, public-sector banks, information technology, realty and media sectors advanced while consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure. The Nifty IT scaled a 16-month high, while the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Metal hit record highs during the day.

European stocks climbed, bolstered by signs that China's stimulus measures are seeping through into the economy, and wagers suggest that global interest rates are approaching a peak. The Stoxx 600 gauge rose 0.9%, halting three days of losses, led by resource shares, including mining giants Rio Tinto Plc, Glencore Plc, and Anglo American Plc, as metals prices rallied.

U.S. markets will be shut Monday for the Labour Day holiday, but futures advanced after the S&P 500 posted its best week since June.

The Hang Seng jumped more than 3% Monday before paring gains, while a Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developer shares jumped as much as 8.7%. Central banks in Australia and Canada are expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week.