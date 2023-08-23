Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Bank Stocks Lead: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 213 points higher, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points up, or 0.25%, at 19,444.
India's benchmark stock indices erased early volatility to end higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 213 points higher, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points up, or 0.25%, at 19,444.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 hit fresh highs during the day. The Nifty Bank reclaimed the 44,500 mark intraday, while banking stocks led the advances. Fast-moving consumer goods and the energy sectors were under pressure.
U.S. equity futures rose as investors awaited earnings from Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker at the heart of the hype around artificial intelligence. Europe led a rally in global bonds, and the Stoxx 600 stock benchmark pared some gains.
Contracts on U.S. equity gauges rose, with those on the Nasdaq 100 up 0.7%, after stocks fell on Tuesday.
In Asia, mainland Chinese stocks were under pressure again despite fresh signs of an earnings recovery among the country’s tech giants. Shares in Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia extended gains from Tuesday. South Korean shares declined.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.42%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.60% higher.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while seven declined. The S&P BSE Bankex and the S&P BSE Capital Goods gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,082 stocks rose, 1,536 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.
