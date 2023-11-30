Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Airtel, Axis Bank Lead: Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices recovered to end higher after a volatile session on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 87 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 points, or 0.18%, up at 20,133.15.
The Nifty closed just 89 points away from its all-time high of 20,222.45.
Among sectoral indices, five rose, three declined and one ended flat. The Nifty Pharma and Realty gained the most, while the Nifty Bank and IT closed lower.
Investors will also keep an eye on US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's speech on Friday for clues on what the central bank is thinking on the interest-rate front. All eyes will be on the exit-poll predictions for five states, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.
"Technically, if Nifty faces selling pressure, then it could find support at 20,000, while hurdles are seen only at the all-time high at the 20,223 mark," Tapse said.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively adding to the indices.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India weighed on the indices.
The broader markets ended higher. The BSE Midcap was up 0.83%, while the BSE Smallcap was 0.96% higher.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, while two sectors declined. Utilities and power rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,900 stocks rose, 1,801 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.