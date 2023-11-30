Sensex, Nifty Close Higher As Airtel, Axis Bank Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices recovered to end higher after a volatile session on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 87 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 points, or 0.18%, up at 20,133.15.

The Nifty closed just 89 points away from its all-time high of 20,222.45.

Among sectoral indices, five rose, three declined and one ended flat. The Nifty Pharma and Realty gained the most, while the Nifty Bank and IT closed lower.