Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Aided By IT Stocks: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices gained at close as IT stocks staged a recovery in the second half of the session.
In the first half, the headline indices traded flat through volatility as Adani Group stocks resumed their rout on MSCI review, after investors raised concerns. Shares of Adani Group companies declined, with the exception of Adani Wilmar Ltd. which advanced in trade.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 143 points, or 0.23%, higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 22 points, or 0.12%, up at 17,893.45.
Asian markets were mixed as Chinese and Hong Kong stocks advanced. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to rethink expectations about the U.S. peak rates. U.S. futures gained as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and awaited data on the jobless claims.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The broader market indices traded flat; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.01%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.15%.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while eight advanced in trade.
The market breadth was spilt between the sellers and buyers. About 1,611 stocks rose, 1,686 declined and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.