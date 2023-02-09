Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Aided By IT Stocks: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices gained at close as IT stocks staged a recovery in the second half of the session.

In the first half, the headline indices traded flat through volatility as Adani Group stocks resumed their rout on MSCI review, after investors raised concerns. Shares of Adani Group companies declined, with the exception of Adani Wilmar Ltd. which advanced in trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 143 points, or 0.23%, higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 22 points, or 0.12%, up at 17,893.45.

Asian markets were mixed as Chinese and Hong Kong stocks advanced. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to rethink expectations about the U.S. peak rates. U.S. futures gained as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and awaited data on the jobless claims.