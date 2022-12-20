Sensex, Nifty Close Flat: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 0.17% down at 61,702.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.18% lower at 18,387.60.
The Indian benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile day of trading on Tuesday.
The BSE Sensex ended 104 points lower, or 0.17%, at 61,702.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 33 points, or 0.18%, lower at 18,387.60 by the end of trading hours.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., TCS Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Eicher Motors Ltd., UPL Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the top losers on the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower; the BSE Midcap was down 0.27%, whereas BSE Smallcap was lower by 0.02%.
Seventeen out of the 20 indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined in trade, while BSE Energy, Information Technology and Oil and Gas indices gained.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,687 stocks rose, 1,837 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.
