Sensex, Nifty Close Flat After Two-Day Rebound: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices mirrored their Asian peers and remained subdued in trade on Wednesday.

China's move to reopen its economy by easing its Zero-Covid policy has revived inflation fears, pulling the Asian markets down.

The headline indices opened lower and traded flat amid volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 17 points down, or 0.03%, at 60,910.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 10 points lower, or 0.05%, at 18,109.25.