Sensex, Nifty Close Flat After Two-Day Rebound: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices mirrored their Asian peers and remained subdued in trade on Wednesday.
China's move to reopen its economy by easing its Zero-Covid policy has revived inflation fears, pulling the Asian markets down.
The headline indices opened lower and traded flat amid volatility.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 17 points down, or 0.03%, at 60,910.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 10 points lower, or 0.05%, at 18,109.25.
Titan Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas Bharti Airtel Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.23%, whereas the BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.45%.
Eleven out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while nine declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,080 rose, 1,398 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.