Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 500 points or 0.79% at 63,915.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 155 points or 0.82% higher at 18,972.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high on Wednesday, led by gains in pharma and metal stocks, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
Sensex scaled a new life-time high of 64,050.44 points after rising 1%, whereas Nifty 50 jumped 1.03% to hit 19,011.25 intraday.
European stocks opened firmer, while U.S. equity futures were pressured by reports of new curbs on artificial intelligence chip sales to China. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained as much as 0.5% as shares bounced from a six-day losing streak that ended on Tuesday.
Japan and Australia rallied, while Chinese equities fluctuated amid a report that the Biden administration was considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 500 points, or 0.79%, higher at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 155 points, or 0.82%, to close at 18,972.10.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and ITC Ltd. contributed positively to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. negatively contributed to the change.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.73% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.08% by the end of the market on Thursday.
All 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Power and S&P Capital Goods gaining the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,783 stocks rose, 1,706 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.