Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high on Wednesday, led by gains in pharma and metal stocks, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Sensex scaled a new life-time high of 64,050.44 points after rising 1%, whereas Nifty 50 jumped 1.03% to hit 19,011.25 intraday.

European stocks opened firmer, while U.S. equity futures were pressured by reports of new curbs on artificial intelligence chip sales to China. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained as much as 0.5% as shares bounced from a six-day losing streak that ended on Tuesday.

Japan and Australia rallied, while Chinese equities fluctuated amid a report that the Biden administration was considering new curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 500 points, or 0.79%, higher at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 155 points, or 0.82%, to close at 18,972.10.