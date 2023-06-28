Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs: Here's What The Street Expects

While the markets have rallied, there are still "pockets of fairly attractive valuations", according to Ashwini Agarwal of Demeter Advisors.

"I would expect a healthy correction, but I could be wrong," he said. "Even within Nifty, while you may see some correction in some pocket ... (but) not see a very big decline because the banking sector, which is the largest piece in Nifty, hasn't done anything and it might catch up."

Beyond the top 500 market cap companies, lots of businesses are doing reasonably well, and valuations are alright, he said. Their earnings might surprise over the next two to three years, he said.

Overall, global sentiment has emerged from the banking crisis in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year, according to Agarwal. In India, macroeconomic strengths are very visible, and the earnings season has turned out to be a lot better than expected in March and April, he said.

"We had a lost decade between 2011 and 2021 due to a variety of reasons... (like) the taper tantrum, demonetisation, GST, banking, the NBFC crisis, and Covid," he said. But he now sees tailwinds in the country's favour.

India has now become the centre of attention, as was evident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. and Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India in April. "This week, Goldman Sachs' board of directors is visiting India after a gap of 11 years. This attention is what explains this journey from 17,000 to 19,000," he said.