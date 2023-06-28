Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs: Here's What The Street Expects
The Sensex hit a fresh high of 64,050.44 points after rising 1% in trade, whereas Nifty jumped 1.03% to hit 19,011.25.
The Indian stock markets rose to record levels on Wednesday, with both key benchmark indices scaling new milestones.
At close, the S&P BSE Sensex notched up 500 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 63,915.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 155 points higher, or 0.82%, at 18,972.10.
While the pharma and metal sectors advanced, media stocks were under pressure. Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. drove the gains, while HDFC Life Insurance Co. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. dragged.
The broader market indices ended higher. The S&P BSE MidCap index was up 0.73%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap index was 0.08% higher. All 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Power and S&P Capital Goods gaining the most.
'India Now Centre Of Attraction'
While the markets have rallied, there are still "pockets of fairly attractive valuations", according to Ashwini Agarwal of Demeter Advisors.
"I would expect a healthy correction, but I could be wrong," he said. "Even within Nifty, while you may see some correction in some pocket ... (but) not see a very big decline because the banking sector, which is the largest piece in Nifty, hasn't done anything and it might catch up."
Beyond the top 500 market cap companies, lots of businesses are doing reasonably well, and valuations are alright, he said. Their earnings might surprise over the next two to three years, he said.
Overall, global sentiment has emerged from the banking crisis in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year, according to Agarwal. In India, macroeconomic strengths are very visible, and the earnings season has turned out to be a lot better than expected in March and April, he said.
"We had a lost decade between 2011 and 2021 due to a variety of reasons... (like) the taper tantrum, demonetisation, GST, banking, the NBFC crisis, and Covid," he said. But he now sees tailwinds in the country's favour.
India has now become the centre of attention, as was evident from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. and Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India in April. "This week, Goldman Sachs' board of directors is visiting India after a gap of 11 years. This attention is what explains this journey from 17,000 to 19,000," he said.
Nifty Target At 21,500: ICICI Securities
Nifty at a lifetime high and a momentous level of 19,000 is a reflection of multiple positive factors such as resilient domestic macroeconomic growth amid global uncertainty, robust GST collection momentum, and retail inflation slowing to a two-year low in May, led by a cooling off of commodity (including crude) and food prices, ICICI Securities said in a note.
The brokerage said corporate earnings growth visibility also remains robust. Nifty earnings are seen growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 16.5%.
"We continue to remain constructive on Indian equities. Our 12-month forward Nifty target is at 21,500 (20 times PE on FY25E) with a corresponding Sensex target of 71,600," Pandey said.
Nifty 50 Earnings To Grow 15%: Axis Securities PMS
Nifty 50 is at an all-time high, led by solid flows from both domestic institutions and foreign portfolio investors, and strong fundamentals, Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities PMS, said. "We expect the Nifty 50 earnings to grow at ~15% CAGR for the next two years."
The HDFC Bank-HDFC merger in July has also added to buoyancy in the current market, he said.
Valuations Reasonable, Risk Appetite Up: Yes Securities
Investors are turning positive on risk assets and broad-based participation in this rally—strength in mid caps and positive moves in high beta sectors—suggests that there is significant strength in this market, according to Yes Securities.
Growth in Nifty earnings will come from expansion in margin, as companies keep some part of the gain from falling input costs. Strong results from banks and non-banking financial companies will also contribute, the brokerage said.
"Valuations are reasonable at 15.8 times FY25 earnings and we expect 2023 will be a robust year for the Indian stock market," said Amar Ambani, group president and head of institutional equities at Yes Securities.