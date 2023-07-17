Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High Led By HDFC Bank: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed at fresh highs on Monday, led by gains in the PSU and private banking sectors.

Intra-day, the Sensex rose 0.90% to scale a new high of 66,656.21, and the Nifty jumped 0.86% to hit a record high of 19,731.85.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80%, higher at 66,589.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.95%, to 19,711.43.

Luxury and commodity stocks drove European stocks to their first decline in seven days on concerns about China’s sluggish economy. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were steady.

Shares in mainland China were the worst performers in Asia on Monday. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday, while trading in Hong Kong was cancelled due to a storm.