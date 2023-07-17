Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High Led By HDFC Bank: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed at fresh highs on Monday, led by gains in the PSU and private banking sectors.
Intra-day, the Sensex rose 0.90% to scale a new high of 66,656.21, and the Nifty jumped 0.86% to hit a record high of 19,731.85.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80%, higher at 66,589.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.95%, to 19,711.43.
Luxury and commodity stocks drove European stocks to their first decline in seven days on concerns about China’s sluggish economy. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were steady.
Shares in mainland China were the worst performers in Asia on Monday. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday, while trading in Hong Kong was cancelled due to a storm.
HDFC Bank, RIL, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group company stocks advanced, with Adani Transmission Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. gaining over 2% in trade.
The broader market ended higher. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.29%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.85% higher.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while three declined. The S&P BSE Bankex gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,073 stocks rose, 1,600 declined, and 183 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.