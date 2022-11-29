Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High Led By FMCG: Market Wrap

Indian stock benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, extending gains for the sixth straight session, led by FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.28% higher at 62,681.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.24% to end at 18,608.10. Intra-day both the Sensex and Nifty touched new highs of 62,887.40 and 18,678.10, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 22 advanced, while 28 declined.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers, while IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Power Grip Corporation of India Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top losers.