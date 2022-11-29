Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High Led By FMCG: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 0.28% higher at 62,681.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.24% to end at 18,608.10.
Indian stock benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, extending gains for the sixth straight session, led by FMCG stocks.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 22 advanced, while 28 declined.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers, while IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Power Grip Corporation of India Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top losers.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap gauges losing 0.39% and 0.29%, respectively. While the large-cap index outperformed its larger peers, gaining 0.33%.
Eleven of 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, with BSE FMCG leading the advance and gaining the most over 1%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bear. About 1,723 stocks rose, 1,754 fell, and 150 remained unchanged.