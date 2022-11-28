Sensex, Nifty Close At Fresh All-Time Highs: Market Wrap

Indian stock benchmarks ended at fresh all-time highs on Monday, led by gains in oil and gas and energy stocks.

Sensex closed 0.34% higher at 62,504.80, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.27% to end at 18,562.75. During the day, Sensex, Nifty touched their all-time highs of 62,701.40 and 18,614.25, respectively.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 25 advanced, while 25 declined.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and SBI Life Insurance Co. were the top Nifty gainers.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Steel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top losers.