Sensex, Nifty Close At Four-Month Low: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 0.84% lower at 58,909.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.74% to end at 17,321.90.
India's benchmark stock indices closed at its lowest level in over four months on Thursday, falling the most since mid-October 2022, tracking global weakness.
The indices resumed their downtrend after a one-day break as the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes topped 4% for the first time since November amid fears that the Federal Reserve may maintain high interest rate for a longer-than-expected period.
U.S. equity futures also fell, with contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq falling about 1% after it ended February with losses along with the S&P 500 index. In Asia, Hong Kong stocks slid as much as 1.5%.
The BSE Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.84%, lower at 58,909.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 129 points, or 0.74%, to end at 17,321.90.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Coal India Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and SBI Life Insurance Co. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Adani Group Stocks End Higher For Second Day
Shares of Adani Group companies climbed on Thursday as early block trades in some of the conglomerate’s stocks suggested institutional investors were buying after a prolonged rout.
All Adani Group stocks have risen for the second day in a row since the publication of a report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January.
Even as Adani Group concluded its three-day investor roadshow in Asian financial hubs on Wednesday, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the market regulator SEBI to investigate the allegations raised in the public interest petitions in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case.
The regulator has been asked to expeditiously conclude the investigation within two months and file a status report.
The broader market indices ended lower in trade; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.13%, while S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.22%.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while six advanced.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of bears. About 1,580 stocks rose, 1,878 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.