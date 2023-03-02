Sensex, Nifty Close At Four-Month Low: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed at its lowest level in over four months on Thursday, falling the most since mid-October 2022, tracking global weakness.

The indices resumed their downtrend after a one-day break as the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes topped 4% for the first time since November amid fears that the Federal Reserve may maintain high interest rate for a longer-than-expected period.

U.S. equity futures also fell, with contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq falling about 1% after it ended February with losses along with the S&P 500 index. In Asia, Hong Kong stocks slid as much as 1.5%.

The BSE Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.84%, lower at 58,909.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 129 points, or 0.74%, to end at 17,321.90.