Sensex, Nifty Cap Gains In A Record-Setting Week: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 575.22 points lower, or 0.87%, at 65,280.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.50 points, or 0.85%, to 19,331.80.
Indian stock benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, dragged by power, utilities, FMCG and realty stocks.
Asian stocks slipped for the third straight day. After the stronger-than-expected private hiring data, U.S. equity futures signalled more of the losses seen on Thursday in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 benchmarks.
Top Gainers And Losers
ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top laggards.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Titan Co. were positively contributing to the change.
Broader Markets
The broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.76%, and BSE SmallCap declining 0.28%.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with power, utilities, fast-moving consumer goods, realty and commodities declining over 1%.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,502 stocks rose, 1,965 declined and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.
On a weekly basis, the Nifty gained for the second straight week by 0.74%.
All sectors, except Nifty IT, advanced in trade this week, led by Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Banks, and Nifty SmallCap 100.