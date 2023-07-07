Sensex, Nifty Cap Gains In A Record-Setting Week: Market Wrap

Indian stock benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, dragged by power, utilities, FMCG and realty stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 575.22 points lower, or 0.87%, at 65,280.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 165.50 points, or 0.85%, to 19,331.80.

Asian stocks slipped for the third straight day. After the stronger-than-expected private hiring data, U.S. equity futures signalled more of the losses seen on Thursday in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 benchmarks.