Sensex, Nifty Break Longest Winning Streak In 30 Months On Slump In IT Stocks: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday following weak fourth-quarter results from the IT bellwether, Infosys Ltd.

The indices snapped their nine sessions of advances, breaking the longest gaining streak in 30 months, as the Sensex closed below the 60,000 level while the Nifty 50 ended below the 17,800 mark. Information technology stocks plunged as much as 6.5% intraday after software firm Infosys slumped the most in over three years on weak growth guidance in early trade.

European markets posted modest gains along with US futures contracts at the start of the week, with more earnings to provide a barometer of corporate health and the threat of recession. The Stoxx Europe 600 was trading higher, with miners and energy companies outperforming. S&P 500 futures rose around 0.2%, while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were marginally higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points, or 0.86%, lower at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 121 points, or 0.68%, to end at 17,706.85.