Sensex, Nifty Break Longest Winning Streak In 30 Months On Slump In IT Stocks: Market Wrap
Sensex, Nifty Break Longest Winning Streak In 30 Months On Slump In IT Stocks: Market Wrap

The Sensex closed 520 points, or 0.86%, lower at 59,910.75, while the Nifty 50 fell 121 points, or 0.68%, to end at 17,706.85.

17 Apr 2023, 4:26 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday following weak fourth-quarter results from the IT bellwether, Infosys Ltd.

The indices snapped their nine sessions of advances, breaking the longest gaining streak in 30 months, as the Sensex closed below the 60,000 level while the Nifty 50 ended below the 17,800 mark. Information technology stocks plunged as much as 6.5% intraday after software firm Infosys slumped the most in over three years on weak growth guidance in early trade.

European markets posted modest gains along with US futures contracts at the start of the week, with more earnings to provide a barometer of corporate health and the threat of recession. The Stoxx Europe 600 was trading higher, with miners and energy companies outperforming. S&P 500 futures rose around 0.2%, while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 were marginally higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points, or 0.86%, lower at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 121 points, or 0.68%, to end at 17,706.85.

ALSO READ

Opinion
Infosys, HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the laggards among the Nifty 50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., IndusInd Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and Nestle India Ltd. were the gainers in the index.

ALSO READ

Opinion
All the Adani Group companies, with the exception of Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and NDTV Ltd., ended higher on Monday.

ALSO READ

Opinion
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap closing 0.56% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap ending 0.13% higher.

Six out of the 19 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, while the other 13 sectors advanced.

The market breadth was almost split between buyers and sellers. About 1,856 stocks rose, 1,731 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Opinion
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

