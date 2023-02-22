BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty At Two-Week Low After Falling For Four Sessions: Market Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty At Two-Week Low After Falling For Four Sessions: Market Wrap

The BSE Sensex closed 928 points down, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points lower, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.
BQPrime
22 Feb 2023, 4:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian equity benchmarks declined sharply in trade following the weakness in global markets on Wednesday. The headline indices fell the most in two weeks with the Sensex hitting a low of 59,681.55 and Nifty touching 17,529.45 intraday.

Asian and European stocks declined amid losses for technology and commodity shares. Key U.S. yields fell after rising to new 2023 highs on Tuesday. The dollar was marginally higher and oil futures dropped.

The U.S. index futures also drifted lower in trade on Wednesday. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped, at least 0.1% each, after the underlying indexes posted the biggest one-day slump in two months.

The BSE Sensex closed 928 points down, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points lower, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End At Two-Week Low After A Four-Day Losing Streak

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End At Two-Week Low After A Four-Day Losing Streak
Read More

ITC Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers today.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

ALSO READ

Hospital Chains Among Top Healthcare Sector Picks For Analysts. Here's Why...

Opinion
Hospital Chains Among Top Healthcare Sector Picks For Analysts. Here's Why...
Read More

The broader market indices were trading lower; the MidCap gauge was down 1.16%, whereas the SmallCap gauge declined 1.09%.

All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined with Utilities, Power and Commodities indices falling the most in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 952 stocks rose, 2,521 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Voltas Shares Rise As Early Heat Wave Is Seen Driving Up Demand

Opinion
Voltas Shares Rise As Early Heat Wave Is Seen Driving Up Demand
Read More

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT