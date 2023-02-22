Sensex, Nifty At Two-Week Low After Falling For Four Sessions: Market Wrap
The BSE Sensex closed 928 points down, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points lower, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.
Indian equity benchmarks declined sharply in trade following the weakness in global markets on Wednesday. The headline indices fell the most in two weeks with the Sensex hitting a low of 59,681.55 and Nifty touching 17,529.45 intraday.
Asian and European stocks declined amid losses for technology and commodity shares. Key U.S. yields fell after rising to new 2023 highs on Tuesday. The dollar was marginally higher and oil futures dropped.
The U.S. index futures also drifted lower in trade on Wednesday. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped, at least 0.1% each, after the underlying indexes posted the biggest one-day slump in two months.
ITC Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers today.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower; the MidCap gauge was down 1.16%, whereas the SmallCap gauge declined 1.09%.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined with Utilities, Power and Commodities indices falling the most in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 952 stocks rose, 2,521 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.
