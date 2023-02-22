Sensex, Nifty At Two-Week Low After Falling For Four Sessions: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks declined sharply in trade following the weakness in global markets on Wednesday. The headline indices fell the most in two weeks with the Sensex hitting a low of 59,681.55 and Nifty touching 17,529.45 intraday.

Asian and European stocks declined amid losses for technology and commodity shares. Key U.S. yields fell after rising to new 2023 highs on Tuesday. The dollar was marginally higher and oil futures dropped.

The U.S. index futures also drifted lower in trade on Wednesday. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped, at least 0.1% each, after the underlying indexes posted the biggest one-day slump in two months.

The BSE Sensex closed 928 points down, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points lower, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.