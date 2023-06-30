Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Life High Led By IT Stocks: Midday Market Update 

India's benchmark stock indices hit fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in information technology and auto stocks.

The Sensex advanced 0.85% to scale a fresh lifetime high of 64,460.99, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.80% to hit a record high of 19,123.20.

Asian markets declined, trimming a first-half rally in global equities. Japanese stocks fell, Australia’s benchmark was steady, and shares in Hong Kong fluctuated. As the first half of 2023 passes, Japan’s Topix has ratcheted up a gain of more than 20%, while Chinese equities are in the red and Australian stocks have eked out a small increase.

U.S. futures were only marginally higher after the S&P 500 made a modest advance on Thursday, as traders adjusted their positions at the end of the quarter.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 517 points, or 0.81%, to 64,432.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 140 points, or 0.74%, to 19,112.25.