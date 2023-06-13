Sensex, Nifty At Day's High Led By FMCG, Pharma, Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains on Tuesday, led by gains in fast-moving consumer goods, pharma, and realty stocks as the further easing in retail inflation builds optimism for a prolonged pause by the central bank. The CPI inflation rate fell to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April.

Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. led gains, while Kotak Mahindra Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.

U.S. and European futures rose along with Asian markets amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its tightening campaign and as the People’s Bank of China cut a short-term policy interest rate. Contracts for U.S. benchmarks climbed after the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 closed at their highest levels since April 2022. Futures for the Euro Stoxx 50 rallied 0.7%.

Japanese Topix hit its highest level since 1990. The Nikkei 225 advanced about 1.8%. Chinese technology stocks in Hong Kong were the biggest gainers. Property shares also rallied following the move but pared most of their gains.

As of 12:55 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 374 points, or 0.60%, to 63,0987.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 111 points, or 0.60%, higher at 18,712.30.