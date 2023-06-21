Sensex, Nifty After Two Days Of Gains Ends At Record High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the second day in a row to close at a record high on Wednesday. Non-banking financial companies gained, while Metals, fast-moving consumer goods, and the real estate sector were under pressure.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 fluctuated in a narrow range after the gauge notched its first back-to-back loss in nearly four weeks. Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. tumbled in extended U.S. trading, after its outlook fell short of analyst consensus estimates on weakened demand.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress tonight, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.