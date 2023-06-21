Sensex, Nifty After Two Days Of Gains Ends At Record High: Market Wrap
The Sensex ended 196 points, or 0.31%, higher at 63,523.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 40 points, or 0.21%, to close at 18,856.85.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains for the second day in a row to close at a record high on Wednesday. Non-banking financial companies gained, while Metals, fast-moving consumer goods, and the real estate sector were under pressure.
Futures contracts on the S&P 500 fluctuated in a narrow range after the gauge notched its first back-to-back loss in nearly four weeks. Economic bellwether FedEx Corp. tumbled in extended U.S. trading, after its outlook fell short of analyst consensus estimates on weakened demand.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress tonight, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
While Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were weighing the index down,
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.68%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.24% higher.
Six out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined. While 14 sectors advanced, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power gained the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,762 stocks rose, 1,755 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.