Sensex, Nifty Advance With Metals Leading The Gain: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices continued to advance in trade for the second straight session on Wednesday as the Sensex reclaimed the 61,000 level.

An unchanged decision from the Bank of Japan gave global investors a modest jolt on Wednesday. However, Asian markets ended on a mixed note following the policy announcement.

European markets, on the other hand, traded with steady gains, with the exception of a few key indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 390 points higher, or 0.64%, at 61,045.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 112 points, or 0.62%, to 18,165.35 by end of trading hours.