Sensex, Nifty Advance With Metals Leading The Gain: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices continued to advance in trade for the second straight session on Wednesday as the Sensex reclaimed the 61,000 level.
An unchanged decision from the Bank of Japan gave global investors a modest jolt on Wednesday. However, Asian markets ended on a mixed note following the policy announcement.
European markets, on the other hand, traded with steady gains, with the exception of a few key indices.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 390 points higher, or 0.64%, at 61,045.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 112 points, or 0.62%, to 18,165.35 by end of trading hours.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., UPL Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher. The S&P BSE MidCap rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.17% higher.
Four of the 19 sectoral indices that the BSE Ltd. tracked declined, while 15 went up.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,953 stocks rose, 1,559 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.