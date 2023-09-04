Sensex, Nifty Advance Led By Gains In HDFC Bank, Tata Steel: Midday Market Update
As of 12:05 p.m., the Sensex gained 113 points, or 0.17%, to 65,499.67, while the Nifty 50 rose 52 points, or 0.27%, to 19,487.50.
India's benchmark stock indices were trading marginally higher through midday on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd.
Metals, PSU banks, realty, media, and I.T. sectors led the gains, while auto and fast-moving consumer goods came under pressure. Nifty IT scaled a fresh 16-month high, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal hit record highs intraday.
HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.75% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.87% by midday trade on Monday.
Fourteen the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six declined. S&P BSE Metal, S&P BSE Commodities, S&P BSE Utilities, and S&P BSE Realty rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,328 stocks rose, 1,268 declined, and 191 remained unchanged on the BSE.