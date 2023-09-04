Sensex, Nifty Advance Led By Gains In HDFC Bank, Tata Steel: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading marginally higher through midday on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd.

Metals, PSU banks, realty, media, and I.T. sectors led the gains, while auto and fast-moving consumer goods came under pressure. Nifty IT scaled a fresh 16-month high, whereas Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal hit record highs intraday.

As of 12:05 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 113 points, or 0.17%, to 65,499.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 52 points, or 0.27%, to 19,487.50.