Sensex, Nifty Advance Led By Bharti Airtel, Infosys: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by advances in Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. Nifty rose above the 19,600 level, whereas Sensex was beyond the 65,800 mark.

Realty, public sector banks, and auto sectors led, while healthcare stocks were marginally down. Nifty Realty hit a 15-year high since September 2008.

"We will look for sustained trades above 19,545 early today to nurture hopes of getting back to the 19,900 trajectory. Else, expect the ongoing weakness to persist and aim for 19,180, with hopes of 19,340 attempting a pullback midway," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 362 points, or 0.55%, to 65,874.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to 19,621.95.

Shares in Asia advanced after comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled speculation that the U.S. central bank may hold rates until year-end.

Stocks in Australia and Hong Kong advanced. Japanese stocks outperformed the region, with gains of more than 2%. South Korean shares retreated after initial gains.

European stock futures edged higher, while MSCI’s Asia Pacific headed towards its biggest increase in three months. Contracts on U.S. equities pointed to small gains.

On Monday, energy companies led gains in the S&P 500 as U.S. crude futures briefly topped $87 a barrel.