Sensex, Nifty Advance For The Fourth Day To End At Record High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high on Tuesday. PSU banks and media sectors declined the most, while IT and energy sectors were the gainers.

Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.63% to scale a new high of 67,007.02 points, while the Nifty 50 jumped 0.55% to hit a record high of 19,819.45 points. The Sensex took three trading sessions to advance from 66,000 to 67,000. It hit the 66,000 mark on July 13 and scaled 67,000 levels intraday on July 18.

European equities staged a recovery from the steepest losses in more than a week Monday, with media and leisure companies pacing a modest gain in the Stoxx Europe 600. U.S. futures steadied ahead of bank earnings.

Stocks in Asia retreated as China’s sluggish economic recovery triggered growth forecast cuts, with shares in Hong Kong the worst performers in the region. Chinese stocks were little changed following the announcement of several measures by the government to prop up household consumption.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 205 points, or 0.31%, higher at 66,795.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 38 points, or 0.19%, to end at 19,749.25.