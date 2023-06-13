Sensex, Nifty Advance For Second Day To End At A Six-Month High: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 419 points, or 0.67%, higher at 63,143.16, while the Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.62%, to end at 18,716.15.
India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains to end at six-month highs on Tuesday as the real estate, FMCG, and pharma sectors advanced. Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. led the gains, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS Ltd. were the top drags.
The Sensex ends above the 63,000 mark for the first time since December 2022.
Asian markets rose by more than 1% as China unveiled stimulus measures, as partially reported by Bloomberg News earlier this month. Investor speculation about looming cuts to China’s longer-term policy rates intensified on Tuesday after the central bank unexpectedly lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate.
Technology stocks advanced in Europe, while U.S. benchmarks climbed after the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 closed at their highest levels since April 2022.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Titan Co. were positively contributing to the change.
Whereas, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., State Bank of India, and HDFC Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.17%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was up 0.82%.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, except S&P BSE Services.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,116 stocks rose, 1,468 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.