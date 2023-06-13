Sensex, Nifty Advance For Second Day To End At A Six-Month High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains to end at six-month highs on Tuesday as the real estate, FMCG, and pharma sectors advanced. Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. led the gains, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS Ltd. were the top drags.

The Sensex ends above the 63,000 mark for the first time since December 2022.

Asian markets rose by more than 1% as China unveiled stimulus measures, as partially reported by Bloomberg News earlier this month. Investor speculation about looming cuts to China’s longer-term policy rates intensified on Tuesday after the central bank unexpectedly lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

Technology stocks advanced in Europe, while U.S. benchmarks climbed after the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 closed at their highest levels since April 2022.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 419 points, or 0.67%, higher at 63,143.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.62%, to end at 18,716.15.