Sensex, Nifty Advance As NTPC, ONGC, PSU Banks Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and steadily advanced on Friday.

Metals, public-sector banks, oil & gas, and auto sectors rose in trade, while shares of healthcare and private banks were under little pressure.

As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204 points, or 0.31%, at 64,035.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 81 points, or 0.42%, higher at 19,334.60.