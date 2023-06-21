Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC Twins, Power Grid Gain: Midday Market Update
At 1:43 p.m., the Sensex rose 153 points, or 0.24%, to 63,481.06, while the Nifty 50 gained 36 points, or 0.19%, to 18,852.70.
India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains in trade on Wednesday after S&P BSE Sensex hit record high and NSE Nifty 50 was trading closer to its all-time high.
While non-banking financial companies and public sector unit banks advanced; metals, fast-moving consumer goods and realty sectors were under pressure.
European and U.S. equity futures fluctuated in narrow ranges. China led Asian stocks lower in cautious trading, before the Federal Reserve chief’s congressional testimony. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped about 2%, as it headed for a third-straight day of loss before a holiday on Thursday in the city and on the mainland.
The moves in Asian markets followed the S&P 500 notching its first back-to-back loss in nearly four weeks Tuesday, as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.
Benchmarks in Japan rose, whereas Hong Kong, Chinese, South Korean and Australian shares declined.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.80%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.60% higher.
Fifteen out of 19 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power gaining the most. Four sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,925 stocks rose, 1,529 declined, while 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.