Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC Twins, Power Grid Gain: Midday Market Update 

India's benchmark stock indices held steady gains in trade on Wednesday after S&P BSE Sensex hit record high and NSE Nifty 50 was trading closer to its all-time high.

While non-banking financial companies and public sector unit banks advanced; metals, fast-moving consumer goods and realty sectors were under pressure.

European and U.S. equity futures fluctuated in narrow ranges. China led Asian stocks lower in cautious trading, before the Federal Reserve chief’s congressional testimony. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped about 2%, as it headed for a third-straight day of loss before a holiday on Thursday in the city and on the mainland.

The moves in Asian markets followed the S&P 500 notching its first back-to-back loss in nearly four weeks Tuesday, as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Benchmarks in Japan rose, whereas Hong Kong, Chinese, South Korean and Australian shares declined.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.

As of 1:43 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 153 points, or 0.24%, to 63,481.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 36 points, or 0.19%, to 18,852.70.