Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

"The 19,250 region will be a point of indecision today, but as long as we do not get back below 19,170 after the initial rise, extended upside could be expected," Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

"Currently, the index is positioned in the middle of the range, which spans from 19,050 to 19,200, awaiting a decisive breakout in either direction," Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking, said.

Shares in Asia advanced after further gains for U.S. stocks as investors adjusted to the prospect that the Federal Reserve may be done with rate hikes.

Equity benchmarks in Hong Kong rallied more than 2%, while shares in Australia and South Korea climbed about 1%. The MSCI's Asia benchmark was on track for its best week in two months. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. The U.S. equity futures slipped following underwhelming results from Apple Inc.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 advanced 1.9%, its biggest one-day gain since April, and placed the benchmark on track for its best week since November last year.