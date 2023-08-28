Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC Bank, L&T Lead; PSU Banks Rise: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rose after a volatile open on Monday as public sector unit banks, realty and media sectors rose, while fast moving consumer goods and information technology shares were under pressure.

Sensex rebounded above the 65,000 level, while Nifty was trading beyond the 19,300 mark.

Stocks in Asia advanced after China announced support for its equities market and Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would “proceed carefully” on whether to raise interest rates again.

Chinese equities rallied as the government lowered stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 and pledged to slow the pace of initial public offerings. Both the CSI 300 and the Shanghai Composite indices were on course for the biggest gains in a month.

European stocks futures also rose, while U.S. contracts were little changed following gains in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, following Powell’s comments on Friday.

Powell cautioned that the process of bringing inflation back to its target “still has a long way to go”. He also suggested officials could hold rates steady in September, as investors expect.

As of 1:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 245 points, or 0.38% at 65,131.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 73 points, or 0.38% higher at 19,339.