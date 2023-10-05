Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Thursday, led by advances in HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. Sensex was trading above the 65,500 level, while Nifty was beyond the 19,500 mark.

Media, I.T. and consumer durables rose, while the PSU banking sector was under pressure.

As of 1:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 402 points, or 0.62%, to 65,628.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 102 points, or 0.53%, to 19,538.55.