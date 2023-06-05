Sensex, Nifty Advance As Axis, ICICI Bank, M&M, Auto Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday after the Nifty Auto hit a record high, while the Nifty FMCG Index pared gains after hitting a record for the seventh straight session. Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra led, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. dragged.

Asian markets rose, extending a rally in global equities to a third day, as stronger economic data fueled optimism that central banks will avoid bringing on a recession while quelling inflation. Crude pared its gain to around 1% after surging as high as 4.6% on Saudi Arabia’s pledge to make an extra one million barrel-a-day reduction in July, taking its production to the lowest level for several years. Asian energy shares rose.

Contracts for the S&P 500 edged lower in Asia after U.S. payroll data helped take the underlying measure to the cusp of a bull market. An MSCI Inc. gauge of equities across developed and emerging markets is at its highest since May last year, despite increasing worries about an economic slowdown in China and the prospect of higher interest rates in the U.S.

As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 307 points, or 0.49%, to 62,854.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 88 points, or 0.47%, to 18,621.75.