Sensex, Nifty Advance As Axis, ICICI Bank, M&M, Auto Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update
As of 12:07 p.m., the Sensex gained 307 points, or 0.49%, to 62,854.15, while the Nifty 50 rose 88 points, or 0.47%, to 18,621.75.
India's benchmark stock indices held on to steady gains on Monday after the Nifty Auto hit a record high, while the Nifty FMCG Index pared gains after hitting a record for the seventh straight session. Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra led, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. dragged.
Asian markets rose, extending a rally in global equities to a third day, as stronger economic data fueled optimism that central banks will avoid bringing on a recession while quelling inflation. Crude pared its gain to around 1% after surging as high as 4.6% on Saudi Arabia’s pledge to make an extra one million barrel-a-day reduction in July, taking its production to the lowest level for several years. Asian energy shares rose.
Contracts for the S&P 500 edged lower in Asia after U.S. payroll data helped take the underlying measure to the cusp of a bull market. An MSCI Inc. gauge of equities across developed and emerging markets is at its highest since May last year, despite increasing worries about an economic slowdown in China and the prospect of higher interest rates in the U.S.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As Axis, ICICI Bank Lead; Nifty Auto, FMCG At Record High
Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the gainers on the Nifty 50.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and TCS Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader markets were trading higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.45%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.66%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, except S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Telecommunication, S&P BSE Metal, and S&P BSE Realty.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,267 stocks rose, 1,238 declined, and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.