Sensex, Nifty Advance As Adani Group Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks advanced after opening lower and held on to gains past midday on Monday. Information technology, metals, and pharma sectors advanced, whereas private banks and non-banking financial companies shares declined, with ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC twins leading declines. Adani Group stocks, on the other hand, led advances, along with Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd.

Most Asian shares advanced and U.S. stock futures were largely flat as uncertainty over U.S. talks to avoid a debt default cast a shadow over markets. Australian equities declined, while Japanese stocks advanced.

Stocks are primed to drop if the U.S. fails to raise the debt limit and delays government payments. The S&P 500’s drop on Friday halted a two-day rally as it failed to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200.

As of 1:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 154 points or 0.25% at 61,884.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 82.85 points or 0.46% at 18,286.25.