Sensex, Nifty Advance As Adani Group Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 1:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.25% at 61,884.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.46% at 18,286.25.
Indian equity benchmarks advanced after opening lower and held on to gains past midday on Monday. Information technology, metals, and pharma sectors advanced, whereas private banks and non-banking financial companies shares declined, with ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC twins leading declines. Adani Group stocks, on the other hand, led advances, along with Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd.
Most Asian shares advanced and U.S. stock futures were largely flat as uncertainty over U.S. talks to avoid a debt default cast a shadow over markets. Australian equities declined, while Japanese stocks advanced.
Stocks are primed to drop if the U.S. fails to raise the debt limit and delays government payments. The S&P 500’s drop on Friday halted a two-day rally as it failed to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
All Adani Group company stocks advanced over 5% in trade.
The broader market indices were trading higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.38%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.37%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Bankex, and S&P BSE Telecommunication declined.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,711 stocks rose, 1,752 declined, and 191 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.