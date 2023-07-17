Sensex, Nifty Advance After Scaling Fresh Highs As IT, Media Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains from their third record-setting week to reach new all-time highs on Monday, driven by gains in media and information technology stocks.

The Sensex rose 0.38% to a record high of 66,310.96, and the Nifty jumped 0.40% to hit a new high of 19,641.90.

As of 12.05 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 171 points, or 0.26%, to 66,232.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 56 points, or 0.29%, to 19,620.75.

Stocks declined after another round of weak data fuelled concerns about the recovery in China. The prospect of continued monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.

Shares in mainland China were the worst performers in Asia as investors-parsed data that showed growth for the second quarter missed estimates. Gross domestic product expanded 6.3% in the second quarter, weaker than the median forecast of 7.1% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares fell in South Korea and were steady in Australia. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday, while trading in Hong Kong was cancelled due to a storm. Contracts for European equities slipped, and those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower on Monday.