Sensex, Nifty Advance After Scaling Fresh Highs As IT, Media Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12.05 pm, the Sensex rose 171 points, or 0.26%, to 66,232.23, while the Nifty 50 gained 56 points, or 0.29%, to 19,620.75.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains from their third record-setting week to reach new all-time highs on Monday, driven by gains in media and information technology stocks.
The Sensex rose 0.38% to a record high of 66,310.96, and the Nifty jumped 0.40% to hit a new high of 19,641.90.
As of 12.05 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 171 points, or 0.26%, to 66,232.23, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 56 points, or 0.29%, to 19,620.75.
Stocks declined after another round of weak data fuelled concerns about the recovery in China. The prospect of continued monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.
Shares in mainland China were the worst performers in Asia as investors-parsed data that showed growth for the second quarter missed estimates. Gross domestic product expanded 6.3% in the second quarter, weaker than the median forecast of 7.1% from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Shares fell in South Korea and were steady in Australia. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday, while trading in Hong Kong was cancelled due to a storm. Contracts for European equities slipped, and those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower on Monday.
Infosys, LTIMindtree, Wipro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group companies advanced, with New Delhi Television Ltd., ACC Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. gaining nearly 2% in trade.
The broader market indices outperformed. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.38%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was 1.05% higher.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while five declined. The S&P BSE Information Technology gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,132 stocks rose, 1,377 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.