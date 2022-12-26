Sensex Navigates Geopolitical Gyrations, Fed Fusillades To Outshine Global Peers

After a two-year liquidity-fueled bull run, the BSE Sensex faced its moment of reckoning in 2022 as Russia marched into Ukraine, the US Federal Reserve came out all guns blazing in its war against inflation, and a cataclysm engulfed global financial markets.

The aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with geopolitical upheavals, a supply shock in the energy markets, and synchronised monetary policy tightening by central banks across the world, meant the global economy was engulfed in a constant tangle of 'polycrisis.'

But the unwavering faith of domestic investors kept Dalal Street relatively unscathed, and the Indian benchmarks shrugged off the gloomy cues with aplomb.