Sensex Hits Record, Nifty Nears All-Time High: What Should Investors Do Next?

Spurred by demand from foreign and domestic investors, including high net worth individuals, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, while the Nifty 50 drifted closer to a new record high.

The Sensex gained 0.41%, or 260 points, to hit its highest ever value of 63,588.31, while the Nifty 50 hovered around 18,800 levels, after reaching an intraday high of 18,875.90.

The Sensex and Nifty had both clocked an all-time high of 63,583.07 and 18,887.60, respectively, on Dec. 1, 2022.