Sensex Gains Most In A Week, Nifty Ends Above 17,100: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.77% higher at 58,074.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.70% to end at 17,107.50.
The equity benchmarks held on to gains through Tuesday and advanced after midday to end higher in trade.
Asian markets advanced as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated. Futures for the S&P 500 rose slightly after reports that U.S. officials are studying ways to temporarily guarantee all bank deposits if the current financial turbulence spreads.
However, the mood remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's meeting as most investors have increased bets on a quarter-point hike.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Titan Co. were the top gainers of the Nifty gauge.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Britannia Industries Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and TCS Ltd. were the top losers of the Nifty gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher. The S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.66%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.50%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, whereas five sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,001 stocks rose, 1,513 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Most of the Adani Group stocks advanced at the end of the day. Adani Power Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and ACC Ltd. led the gains among the conglomerates' 10 listed stocks.
