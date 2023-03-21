Sensex Gains Most In A Week, Nifty Ends Above 17,100: Market Wrap

The equity benchmarks held on to gains through Tuesday and advanced after midday to end higher in trade.

Asian markets advanced as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated. Futures for the S&P 500 rose slightly after reports that U.S. officials are studying ways to temporarily guarantee all bank deposits if the current financial turbulence spreads.

However, the mood remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's meeting as most investors have increased bets on a quarter-point hike.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 446 points higher, or 0.77%, at 58,074.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 119 points, or 0.70%, to end at 17,107.50.