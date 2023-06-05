Sensex Gains 12.15% In One Year Even As Heavyweights RIL, Infosys Fall

A lot happened in the last year to make investors jittery: supply-chain disruptions, inflation, interest rate hikes, and U.S. banking crises. No wonder the top index heavyweights fell. And yet, the benchmark indices returned double-digit gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 12.15% in the last year despite increased volatility. The index gained without the support of key heavyweights including Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.—it fell between 6% and 14%.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers of the last year: