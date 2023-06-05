Sensex Gains 12.15% In One Year Even As Heavyweights RIL, Infosys Fall

BQPrimeMarketsSensex Gains 12.15% In One Year Even As Heavyweights RIL, Infosys Fall
The benchmark index defied volatility and declines in top heavyweights including RIL and Infosys.

05 Jun 2023, 12:44 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
A lot happened in the last year to make investors jittery: supply-chain disruptions, inflation, interest rate hikes, and U.S. banking crises. No wonder the top index heavyweights fell. And yet, the benchmark indices returned double-digit gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 12.15% in the last year despite increased volatility. The index gained without the support of key heavyweights including Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.—it fell between 6% and 14%.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers of the last year:

There were 11 stocks that supported the Sensex, returning over 20% gains, led by ITC Ltd.'s 63% and Tata Motors Ltd.'s 20.5% returns.

The benchmark also found support from Indusind Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Ultratech Cement Ltd., which rose up to 39%.

Other stocks that aided the benchmark in the last year include Nestle Ltd., State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank Ltd.

