Sensex Gains 12.15% In One Year Even As Heavyweights RIL, Infosys Fall
The benchmark index defied volatility and declines in top heavyweights including RIL and Infosys.
A lot happened in the last year to make investors jittery: supply-chain disruptions, inflation, interest rate hikes, and U.S. banking crises. No wonder the top index heavyweights fell. And yet, the benchmark indices returned double-digit gains.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 12.15% in the last year despite increased volatility. The index gained without the support of key heavyweights including Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.—it fell between 6% and 14%.
Here's a look at the top gainers and losers of the last year:
There were 11 stocks that supported the Sensex, returning over 20% gains, led by ITC Ltd.'s 63% and Tata Motors Ltd.'s 20.5% returns.
The benchmark also found support from Indusind Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Ultratech Cement Ltd., which rose up to 39%.
Other stocks that aided the benchmark in the last year include Nestle Ltd., State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank Ltd.