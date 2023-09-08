Sensex, FTSE Rejig: HDFC Bank To See Inflows Of $600 Million, Says Nuvama
HDFC Bank could receive inflows of $500 million from the FTSE rejig and $102 million from the change in its weightage in Sensex.
As the Sensex and FTSE are scheduled for a rejig on Sept. 15, HDFC Bank Ltd. could see inflows of $600 million, according to a report by Nuvama.
HDFC Bank will be added to the FTSE in three tranches, with each quarter witnessing around $500 million of inflows. It expects inflows of $102 million from the change in its weightage in the BSE Sensex as a result of the quarterly rejig.
"When you tally up all the inflows on the same day, HDFC Bank is poised to receive an impressive cumulative inflow of nearly $600 million," the note said.
The brokerage expects other banking stocks such as Axis Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India to benefit from the reshuffling in the Sensex as well, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. also witnessing inflows during the process.
According to the report, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. are the stocks that could experience the largest outflows at $29 million and $22 million, respectively.