Sensex, FTSE Rejig: HDFC Bank To See Inflows Of $600 Million, Says Nuvama

As the Sensex and FTSE are scheduled for a rejig on Sept. 15, HDFC Bank Ltd. could see inflows of $600 million, according to a report by Nuvama.

HDFC Bank will be added to the FTSE in three tranches, with each quarter witnessing around $500 million of inflows. It expects inflows of $102 million from the change in its weightage in the BSE Sensex as a result of the quarterly rejig.

"When you tally up all the inflows on the same day, HDFC Bank is poised to receive an impressive cumulative inflow of nearly $600 million," the note said.