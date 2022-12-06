ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex Falls More Than 200 Points, Nifty Below 18,700: Market Wrap

The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 0.33% at 62,626.36. While, NSE Nifty 50 down by 0.29% at 18,646.75.
Stock brokers. (Source: freepik)
Stock brokers. (Source: freepik)
The Indian benchmark indices ended down for the second day in a row amid mixed global cues on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 208 points, or 0.33%, lower at 62,626.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 54 points or 0.29% lower at 18,646.75.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 19 advanced, while 30 declined and one remained unchanged.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers.

On the other hand, BPCL Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries Ltd. and UPL Ltd. were the top laggards.

The broader indices underperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap gauges losing 0.53% and 0.32%, respectively.

Fifteen of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined with BSE Information & Technology, Telecommunication, Metal and Teck declining the most over 1%.

The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,601 stocks rose, 1,894 fell and 137 stocks remained unchanged.

